16th annual Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association Golf Tournament held

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local law enforcement joined forces for an annual event that's dedicated to the fallen and their families.

The 16th Annual Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association Golf Tournament teed off bright and early Friday morning at Eagle Springs Golf Course in Friant.

Deputies, officers and community leaders hit the links to raise money to support the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

Every dollar helps pay for funeral expenses and other services.

The Peace Officer's Memorial Fund also covers the cost to send immediate family members to Sacramento and Washington DC for memorial events.

The tournament is also a chance to bond over the badge.

"We have a lot of community members, a lot of community partners, we have other law enforcement groups that come and play," says FDSA President Eric Schmidt. "We have over 200 golfers and a normal flight is 144, so it's definitely like that every year."

Before the tournament began, Action News Anchor Margot Kim sang the National Anthem.

Former ABC30 reporter and weather anchor, Brianna Ruffalo, who's in Fresno for a Valley visit, gave the "golf day forecast."