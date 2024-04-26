Good Sports: Visalia native Nate Keavy thriving as coach with San Jose Giants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the Fresno Grizzlies hosting San Jose this week, you'll find Visalia native Nate Keavy down the line as the Giants' first base coach.

"A little bit of a throwback, so yeah, it's great to come back," he said.

It's his first time on the field as a coach in Downtown Fresno, but the Redwood High grad has been to Chukchansi Park before.

"Growing up, coming to a bunch of games, seeing the homegrown guys come through here," he said.

A three-year varsity letter winner at Redwood, Keavy continued his baseball career as a catcher at Loyola Marymount, but an injury took away his entire senior season.

"Thought I was going to be out of baseball and throughout my time at LMU, I got to meet a Giants scout," he said.

A month out of college, Keavy got some help from another South Valley native. Tulare Union grad and Giants scout Chuck Hensley gave Keavy a call.

"He (Hensley) said there was an opening to be a rehab bullpen catcher," Keavy said.

Within the week, Keavy moved out to Arizona to start working for his favorite team growing up.

"Huge shout-out to Chuck -- that's why I'm here," Keavy said.

For the past six years, Keavy has worked his way up through the Giants' minor league system, going from bullpen catcher to a fundamentals coach in San Jose.

"It's pretty surreal -- I have to pinch myself a bunch," he said.

Like many coaches, Keavy credits time behind the dish to his success.

"I think it's just the way we see the field and what we have to do throughout the game," he said. "Whether it's pitch-calling, putting on certain plays, bunt defenses, first and thirds, you have to be involved in everything."

With cutting-edge technology and analytics now at his disposal, Keavy says he's still learning new things every year.

As to whether he'll pursue a coaching career in the high school or college ranks, it's safe to say Keavy likes his place down the first base line.

"I'd love to be with the Giants as long as possible, and I love coaching," he said. "I think it's just taking it day by day, trying to get better and trying to help the boys."

