Good Sports: Sierra High star honored for scoring record in Central Section basketball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sierra High's Logan Kilbert stands alone.

He was honored in Tollhouse after breaking the CIF Central Section scoring record of 2,842 career points -- a mark set by Washington Union's Tre'Von Willis back in 2006.

"To avoid injuries and other things, and for him to be here and now surpass it, it's pretty amazing," says coach Ryan Watt. "He's a heck of a kid, heck of a competitor. I'm just proud of him."

"I feel like I got a midrange now," Kilbert said. "Last year, I wasn't that confident in the midrange, but I feel like I have that now."

It's an improvement Logan's head coach has witnessed since day one.

Logan's dad, Dan Kilbert, also happened to give coach Watt his first coaching job.

Last year, we talked to Logan about making the record a reality.

"Never was even in the realm," Watt said. "You know, kind of like going to state last year. Not something we were really thinking about.

Records aside, the Chieftains still have unfinished business, still searching for titles after losing the DIII Central Section championship to Kingbsurg and a Division 5 state title to LA County's Lynwood at the Golden 1 Center.

"That's the goal all season long," Kilbert said. "We take it one day at a time and we just try and get better every day."

It's a mindset echoed by the man in charge.

"No matter what, you got to stay to the task at hand," Watt said. "Like Logan said, we take it one day at a time. We're just going to try and be our best tonight."

