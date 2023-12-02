Good Sports: Valley youth football teams headed to championships

The Valley Boyz youth football program is headed to the national championships in Florida this December.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's postseason prep at Holmes Playground in Fresno.

"Our defense is good," says Remari Jefferson.

It's an opportunity for both the under-6 and under-9 teams to make a statement for the Valley after winning the West Regional.

"We're not your average youth football team," says Valley Boyz Football VP Kelvin Young. "We travel across the country and we play for bigger fish."

Now in its fourth season, coach Young started the program to use sports as a vehicle for local kids to experience life outside the Valley.

"Just trying to show these kids something I never had," he said.

The under-6 team is learning the game as it goes.

"It's very rewarding to see them grow, you know, start from not knowing anything to be able to run, catch a pass," says under-6 head coach Kennetk Jones.

The under-9s are getting closer by the day.

The program has some extra help.

"We have cheerleaders, too," Young said. "You know, we turn it into a family. It's bigger than football. We're teaching these kids how to be young men. Basic life skills that you learn on the football field that can transfer into your real life."

Skills the boys are looking to take to the Sunshine State.

For coach, each game is a Super Bowl of its own.

"Be disciplined, dominate and come back national champions on the 6u level and on the 9u level as well," Young said.

