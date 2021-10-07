Deputies offering $10,000 reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help for information on the deadly shooting of a store clerk in Goshen.On September 19, 50-year-old Richard Harris was working at the Dino Mart at the Sinclair gas station when two men robbed the store and shot him.Harris, a Visalia native, called 911 himself.Tulare County Sheriff's deputies responded, but Harris died at the scene."We have no information to indicate that this was part of a spree. It appears to be, have been, a random act," Tulare County Sheriff's Sergeant Bryan Clower said to Action News last month.Deputies are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects in this deadly shooting.