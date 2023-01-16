6 people, including 6-month-old baby, shot and killed at Goshen home, deputies say

Six people have died after a shooting in Goshen Monday morning. Two of the victims are a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby.

Two of the victims are a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Harvest Avenue between Road 68 and Kame Drive shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Callers initially thought it was an active shooter situation because of how many shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, they immediately noticed two victims and then a third in the doorway of the home.

Deputies found six victims total. All have been declared dead.

Authorities believe there are at least two suspects at this time. They do not believe this was a random act and that there is a gang connection.

Just a week ago, a search warrant was done at this home for drugs.