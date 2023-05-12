Spending announced by Gov. Newsom to impact Corcoran levee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state's budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion as he details his proposal for California's revised budget next year.

The governor will now be challenged with persuading lawmakers to enact spending cuts.

But some good news for the Valley is that Newsom announced he plans to restore money previously cut from flood protection projects.

He also introduced another $250 million in new spending, which includes raising the Corcoran Levee.

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson says miles of flooded farmland could be underwater for up to two years.

"This water is going to be covering farmland that feeds the world, and I hope people realize that this is a big deal to us, this has a huge economic impact," he said. "The announcement by the governor, the governor's office, and the governor's staff is tremendous for us, and we really appreciate that."

The state's budget is about $306 billion.

The revised proposal will now head to the legislature for approval by June 15, in time for the governor to sign it by July 1.