Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit Tulare Basin and survey flooding

Tulare Lake was known in the late 1800s as the largest fresh water lake in the western United States.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in the Central Valley on Tuesday to see the flooding of the Tulare Basin.

Storms across California brought water levels we haven't seen in nearly four decades.

The winter of 1982-83 was the last time we saw water going into the Tulare Lake basin.

Gov. Newsom will also discuss the flood response and safety plans in place.

He is expected to speak at 2:30 pm.

