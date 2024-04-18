Probation for Tulare Lake subbasin brings increasing fees for pumping water

A major change is coming for many groundwater users in the South Valley.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major change is coming for many groundwater users in the South Valley.

The State Water Board has placed the Tulare Lake Subbasin on probation, meaning you'll have to pay to pump groundwater.

It's now the first basin to receive that designation since California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act passed in 2014.

Skyview 30 from earlier this year shows the water that remained in Tulare Lake after last winter's powerful storms.

While recent wet weather has helped replenish some of underground water storage for the area, scientists say it's not enough to be fully sustainable for the future.

That's one reason why the State Water Board placed the Tulare Lake Groundwater subbasin on probation Tuesday.

That means people who pump water from the subbasin will soon have to report that information and start paying fees.

Natalie Stork is a geologist for the board, and says this was a difficult but necessary decision for the group.

"We recognize that one way or the other there are impacts to lots of people and we are committed to continuing to work with locals in this area to try and resolve the issues and move the basin towards sustainable groundwater management as soon as we can," said Natalie.

The Tulare Lake Subbasin impacts five different GSA's, or Ground Sustainability Agencies, mostly in Kings County.

The goal of placing it on probation is to help conserve underground water and prevent subsidence or sinking.

It's also to keep nitrates from reaching wells.

But the Kings County Farm Bureau says the fees some growers pay could add up to thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Director Dusty Ference says they will have a negative impact on local farmers and the local economy.

"Everyone is going to be impacted by that, agriculture is the single largest employer in the county directly responsible for one in four jobs, and as they're able to access less water and they pay higher fees than they've ever paid before we're looking at the real possibility that land may be and will likely be fallowed which means less jobs and less money to pay people," explained Ference.

Fees include $300 per well, and $20 per acre foot of water used.

Many people, including low-income households, can apply for fee waivers.

Ference says this could still put small farmers out of business.

"There's a lot of animosity in the community right now. There are big decisions with big impact and they can't be made without a lot of thought."

Probationary period will last at least three months- it could take over a year for the state and local agencies to reach an agreement on the best water sustainability plan.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.