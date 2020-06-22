CAL FIRE battling brush fire near Orosi in Tulare County

New incident: #GradeFire off Boyd Dr and Rd 168, east of Orosi in Tulare county is 100 acres and 15% contained. pic.twitter.com/HN1uFqVADP — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 22, 2020

#ForkFire off South Fork Dr and Salt Creek Fire Control Rd, East of Three Rivers in Tulare county is 130 acres and 95% contained. pic.twitter.com/f3qdnztxut — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 22, 2020

#SpringsFire near Hot Springs Dr and M-56 in Tulare County is 217 acres and 95% contained. pic.twitter.com/0BEw3p6zOv — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 22, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Tulare County on Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE.The Grade Fire has burned 100 acres off of Boyd Drive and Road 168 just east of Orosi.The fire is 15% contained.It's one of several brush fires that have kept firefighters busy this weekend in Tulare County.Crews are also working to contain two other fires in Tulare County, the Springs Fire, which is 95% contained, and the Fork Fire, which is also 95% contained.