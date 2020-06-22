fire

CAL FIRE battling brush fire near Orosi in Tulare County

The Grade Fire has burned 100 acres off of Boyd Drive and Road 168 just east of Orosi.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Tulare County on Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire is 15% contained.



It's one of several brush fires that have kept firefighters busy this weekend in Tulare County.

Crews are also working to contain two other fires in Tulare County, the Springs Fire, which is 95% contained, and the Fork Fire, which is also 95% contained.


