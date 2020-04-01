Coronavirus

Doors to the future: Central Unified parents making graduation special for seniors

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Graduation is a milestone many high school seniors look forward to, but amid COVID-19 concerns, it's also one many won't experience this year.

"You go to school for 13 years and you look forward to walking across the stage, and that might be taken away," says Central High School Senior Katelyn Pool. "It's depressing."

Pool is also a cheerleader at Central High School.

With the coronavirus outbreak, however, she and her fellow classmates may not be able to have a graduation.

Her mom, Darla Pool, started think of a backup plan.

"I told Central Unified senior parents, 'Let's get together. Let's decorate our front doors and show our seniors how proud we are of them,'" Pool said.

She decorated her door to honor Katelyn, and by Monday, dozens of other Central Unified parents joined in on the celebration.

"We want them to feel celebrated and special because this is an uncertain time, and we wanted to uplift them," says Central High Cheer Director Tina Tompkins.

Pictures of students were displayed proudly, as were achievements and mementos from kids in band, athletics and FFA.

Pool says the decorated doors help make it feel like her hard work was worth it in the end.

"Seeing this has such a big effect on my school, I was so impressed," Katelyn said.

Graduation isn't officially canceled yet, but Katelyn says if it is, parents will find a to celebrate the class of 2020 together while keeping a safe distance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcoronavirus californiagraduationcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcentral unified school districtcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News