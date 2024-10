Graduation Day at Valley State Prison

Incarcerated students at Valley State Prison celebrated their graduation, earning bachelor's degrees from Fresno State.

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley State Prison in Chowchilla is celebrating a first-of-its-kind graduation ceremony.

More than 30 inmates each received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science.

They were taught by Fresno State faculty members who visited the facility over the past two years.

Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz brings us this photo essay, showing how this commencement supports a fresh start for the students and their families.