Dozens of gravesites vandalized at Mariposa Cemetery, suspect arrested

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing dozens of gravesites at the Mariposa Cemetery over the weekend.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Marlon Ortez damaged 47 gravesites at the cemetery on Sunday.

Investigators say Ortez also destroyed several decorations that had been left at the gravesites.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office show broken headstones scattered across the cemetery.

Some of the headstones that were destroyed date back to the 1840s.

Deputies say they are working to figure out how much it will cost to repair or replace all of the damaged headstones.

Investigators say when they spoke to Ortez, he admitted to the crime.

He was arrested and booked into the Mariposa County Jail for felony vandalism.