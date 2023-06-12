'Greatest American diver' Greg Louganis auctioning Olympic medals to raise money for LGBTQ org

Diver and LGBTQ+ activist Greg Louganis is auctioning three of his Olympic medals to support HIV/AIDS research and LGBTQ+ organizations.

The medals include a Silver, and his first and last Gold.

LOS ANGELES -- Diver and LGBTQ+ activist Greg Louganis is auctioning three of his Olympic medals to support HIV/AIDS research and LGBTQ+ organizations.

The Bonhams auctioning company is set to auction Louganis's 1976 Silver (his first Olympic Medal), along with his first Gold medal and his last.

His last Gold medal was won at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, when he hit his head on the spring board while competing. But he placed in first nonetheless.

And the auction items don't stop there.

"I found the bathing suit that I wore at the 1976 Olympics, the actual bathing suit, so we have that," he said.

Proceeds will go to the Damien Center's One Home Capital Campaign initiative, which is in need of a new building.

Louganis has been working with the organization since the late '80s.

"It's kind of a one stop shop for people living with HIV/AIDS as far as services; there is mental health, dentistry, health care," he said. "My goal is to raise enough money where I can name a welcome center after Ryan White. There is also a welcome lounge. I want to name that after my mom, Francis Louganis."

The medals and Olympic memorabilia will be on tour this summer, first in Los Angeles, then in New York and London.

They will return to L.A. for auction on Sept. 14.