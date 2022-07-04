Community members meet to discuss gun violence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Faith leaders, law enforcement officers and neighbors united in a mission to end gun violence.The community effort called "Enough Gun Violence" held a meeting at Fresno's Saint James Episcopal Church.Church leaders and concerned residents shared their hopes for a more peaceful future.The meeting brought together people of many faiths and political views.Organizers behind the's event are encouraging people to visit enoughgunviolence.org.That website shares the congregation's initiatives for stopping gun violence.