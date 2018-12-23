Gunman injures man during conversation in central Fresno

By
Fresno police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in an apartment complex parking lot Saturday night.

Officers say the victim was talking to a friend near Marks and Dakota when a man in dark clothing came up, said something to them, and then shot the victim in the upper torso.

"At that point at witness observed the male running east out of the parking lot of the apartment complex and then to the surrounding neighborhood," said Lt. Larry Bowlan. "Officers did canvas the area for him but were unable to locate anybody."

The victim is a man in his twenties and doctors performed emergency surgery on him overnight.

He's listed in "critical but stable" condition, according to police.
Investigators say the victim and his friend didn't give them any other details about the shooter.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family of five injured in suspected drunk driving crash
Veteran is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
New plaza opens in SW Fresno, a space to invest in the community
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown will impact Fresno
SUV found flipped on Highway 180, police say driver was nowhere to be found
Crews rescue plumber who became unconscious at SFO catering facility
24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids
Show More
Santa, Mrs. Claus stop by Fresno homes for an early Christmas
Man shot in the leg on Bulldog Lane by Fresno State
Man cheats at least 5 elderly people out of $19,000 by pretending to repair their well
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
More News