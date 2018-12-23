Gunman injures man during conversation in central Fresno

Fresno police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in an apartment complex parking lot Saturday night.Officers say the victim was talking to a friend near Marks and Dakota when a man in dark clothing came up, said something to them, and then shot the victim in the upper torso."At that point at witness observed the male running east out of the parking lot of the apartment complex and then to the surrounding neighborhood," said Lt. Larry Bowlan. "Officers did canvas the area for him but were unable to locate anybody."The victim is a man in his twenties and doctors performed emergency surgery on him overnight.He's listed in "critical but stable" condition, according to police.Investigators say the victim and his friend didn't give them any other details about the shooter.