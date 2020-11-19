pets

Dog reunited with Valley owners after missing for nearly 1 year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley family was happy to see their dog after he'd been missing for nearly a year.

The Gustine Police Department shared a video of Rocky the dog frantically wagging his tail while being returned to his owners.

The Maldanado family was devastated after Rocky went missing in early January and had nearly given up hope of finding the white Maltese.

Fortunately, they had microchipped the pup.

After catching a stray one day, a Gustine police officer checked the ID of the dog and was able to find Rocky's owners, and set up the happy reunion.
