New gymnastics facility opens in east central Fresno

Action News was in the neighborhood for a grand opening party for Fresno Gymnastics Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for a grand opening party for Fresno Gymnastics Center.

The new business is located off Shields and Burl Avenues in East Central Fresno.

Certified coaches are already offering classes.

The owner, Annie Bradshaw, is also the gymnastics director at Clovis North High School.

Gymnastics are on the world stage in the summer Olympics next year, and the new center may spark an interest in a lot of Valley children.

There are several gymnastics facilities in Fresno, but Bradshaw says she wanted to create a place with a strong focus on both recreational and competitive gymnastics.