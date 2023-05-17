'General Hospital' star Haley Pullos arrested for DUI in wrong-way crash on LA area freeway

PASADENA, Calif. -- "General Hospital" star Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a wrong-way crash that occurred last month on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena, California, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Pullos and a 23-year-old woman were hospitalized after the violent collision, which occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. Both women suffered major injuries, the CHP said.

The 24-year-old Pullos was driving a white 2019 Ford, while the other woman was driving a white 2020 Kia. Photos released by the Pasadena Fire Department show both vehicles mangled on the freeway, with debris scattered across several lanes.

The CHP said Pullos was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes before the moment of impact. Pasadena firefighters responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash and used the jaws of life to extract Pullos from her car.

"Pullos was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury," the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Pullos was also involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pasadena before she drove onto the 134 Freeway, the news release said. Details about that crash were not disclosed.

ABC Daytime Television had no comment when reached by ABC7.

Anyone with information about the freeway crash is urged to call the CHP's Altadena office at (626) 296-8100. After hours, tipsters may contact the Los Angeles Communication Center at (323) 259-3200.