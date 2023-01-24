7 killed, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay in CA; suspect in custody

Video shows the moment police arrested the suspect who allegedly fatally shot seven people in Half Moon Bay on Monday.

Authorities give an update on the Half Moon Bay shooting that killed seven people and injured one.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Northern California this afternoon, a source confirmed to our sister station, ABC7 News.

The shootings were reported at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay. First responders first received a call about an active shooter at around 2:20 p.m.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch moment police arrest suspect in deadly Half Moon Bay shootings

Authorities responded to Mountain Mushroom Farm and found four victims deceased with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, also suffering from gunshot wounds, was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Then shortly after, at the Concord Farms - less than 3 miles away from the Mountain Mushroom Farm - three additional victims were located, also deceased with gunshot wounds.

SEE ALSO | Monterey Park shooting: Here's what we know about gunman Huu Can Tran

The suspect has been taken into custody, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, has been arrested in connection to the incidents.

Woman who witnessed HMB shooting suspect's arrest shares details

The sheriff's office says a weapon was located in Zhao's vehicle. He is believed to have acted alone and there is no further threat to the community, they added.

"This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

A source tells ABC7 News the suspect worked at one of the mushroom farms, and all the victims were coworkers.

ABC7's Dustin Dorsey at Stanford Hospital where 3 are injured in Half Moon Bay Shooting

Locals told ABC7 News Mountain Mushroom Farm is known to be a marijuana growing farm.

The FBI of San Francisco is assisting the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office by providing investigative and forensic resources. They say the Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency at this time.

ABC7 was told the Holy Family Children's Center went on lockdown around 3:20 p.m.

A family reunification center has been set up at the IDES Hall.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo released the following statement after the shootings in her congressional district in Half Moon Bay:

"I continue to monitor the unfolding tragedy that has taken place in Half Moon Bay. My gratitude to the San Mateo Sheriff's Office who took the suspect into custody and are working the two scenes of the murders. "Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Biden has been briefed on the shootings, and that he has asked federal law enforcement to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities. The President will be updated as more details become available, Jean-Pierre added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also responded to the incidents, just one day after the deadly mass shooting at Monterey Park in Southern California. "At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom tweeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Deschler at 1-800-547-2700.

RELATED | Monterey Park Shooting: Investigators recover weapon, electronic devices from suspect's home