ESPN: NFL cancels Steelers-Cowboys Hall of Fame Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium is shown during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The 2020 Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, league sources tell ESPN.

This marks the first NFL event to be canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Hall of Fame Game is the kickoff to the NFL preseason each year. It was scheduled for August 6.

ESPN reports the Cowboys and Steelers are expected to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game.

The Aug. 8 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is also postponed until next year, sources tell ESPN.

The Cowboys and Steelers were supposed to be the first NFL teams to report to training camp. But with this cancellation, they are expected to report with the rest of the league's teams.

The majority of teams are scheduled to report to training camp July 28.

The coronavirus pandemic did not stop the NFL from their off-season schedules. The NFL held a virtual draft back in April.
