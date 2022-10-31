19-year-old shot and killed at Fresno County Halloween party identified

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies believe a large Halloween party was taking place when a fight broke out and that's when someone opened fire, killing a person.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Fresno County over the weekend has been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga.

The shooting happened at a home near Hedges and DeWolf avenues early Saturday morning.

Deputies say there was some sort of argument and that's when shots were fired.

Zuniga was shot and declared dead at the scene.

Deputies say there were 200 people at the party and that many of them quickly left after the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Valley Crime Stoppers.

