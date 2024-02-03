Flood damage causes store closures in Downtown Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sandbags still lined up along storefronts on Irwin Street in Downtown Hanford.

At least two local businesses had to close their doors Friday because of Thursday's flood waters.

"I was just devastated. This is my second home, and it's like literally I see my home underwater. So it was just hard," said Jessica Szalai as she recalls the moment her store, Beautifully Damaged, started flooding on Thursday afternoon.

Right before 5 PM, a storm system quickly passed through the city.

Causing about four inches of flood waters to rush into locally owned shops.

"Walking in was just really surreal because I'm literally walking through water, and my shoes were soaked, and I could hear my husband sloshing through," explained Jessica.

Beautifully Damaged, lost $2,000 worth of inventory, plus the hundreds she could have made if she wasn't forced to close her doors Friday.

"It's hard. Because after COVID, sales are not great, and just trying to stay above water literally, and then this happens, and it's just devastating," mentioned Jessica.

Just a few doors down, Bakers Flooring was also underwater.

The city of Hanford has been preparing for these storms by clearing out storm drains.

But they say yesterday's storms- happened fast and all at once.

"But my understanding is that our storm drain system is equipped to handle a great amount of water, but when it's all at once, it can be pretty taxing on the system," says Brian Johnson, with Community Relations at the City of Hanford.

Meanwhile, Hanford and local businesses are preparing for the next storm as they work to fix the damage they've already endured.

"Just thankful to still be here; it could've been worse; I'm blessed, just thankful we have great neighbors and a great community," expressed Jessica.

She says she will try to open her shop by Saturday but worries about Sunday's upcoming storm.

The City of Hanford does have sandbags available for anyone who may need them at 900 S. 10th Avenue.

