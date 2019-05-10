Hanford Elementary School District employee arrested for molesting minor

A Hanford Elementary School District employee has been arrested for molesting a minor under the age of 14, police say.Robert Alvidrez, 60, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he had been molesting a minor over a period of time in early 2018.The Hanford Police Department became aware of the allegations after the minor reported the incident to family members and law enforcement on May 5.Alvidrez worked in the Building Maintenance department for the Hanford Elementary School District.He has since been booked into the Kings County Jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years of age.Police say this incident did not occur at school and detectives believe this is an isolated incident.