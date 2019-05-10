Hanford Elementary School District employee arrested for molesting minor

Robert Alvidrez, 60, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he had been molesting a minor over a period of time in early 2019.

A Hanford Elementary School District employee has been arrested for molesting a minor under the age of 14, police say.

Robert Alvidrez, 60, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he had been molesting a minor over a period of time in early 2018.

The Hanford Police Department became aware of the allegations after the minor reported the incident to family members and law enforcement on May 5.

Alvidrez worked in the Building Maintenance department for the Hanford Elementary School District.

He has since been booked into the Kings County Jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years of age.

Police say this incident did not occur at school and detectives believe this is an isolated incident.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News