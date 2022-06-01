Business

Food businesses starting to grow in Hanford with community support

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Food businesses starting to grow in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the small community of Hanford, food businesses are booming -- some with storefronts and others on a smaller scale.

A lot of us are trucks, trailers, pop-ups such as mine, and it has been amazing," says Sugar Mutt Cotton Candy Owner Marc Aguirre. "I have met so many people that have just started."

Aguirre says making cotton candy started back in 2015 and slowly grew into a full-time job in December of 2021.

"Take the leap," he said. "There is no reward without risk, I took the risk and I am starting to see the reward now."

Like Aguirre, several Hanford natives like the Puga brothers launched their food business, Gottis Kitchen, about a year ago.

They all say support from the city has been a huge part of their success.

"They have so many events we can sell at," Marc said.

"We are grateful for the community that has supported us a lot," the Puga brothers said. "The city, parks and rec, we are so thankful for that."

Most of all, business owners support one another.

"I love my vendor friends," Marc said. "We meet here at these events, we actually talk and we are friends."

A little community, they say, has room for everyone.

If you would like to check out some the new businesses, the Thursday Night Market Place event takes place at Civic Park from 5:30 pm to 9 pm until October 6th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshanfordbusinessfood truckrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Grass fire burning near Madera/Fresno County line 80% contained
1 hospitalized due to vegetation fire in Fresno County, officials say
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Woman, teen killed in SE Fresno shooting after fight caught on video
Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in central Fresno
Man sentenced for 2018 murder in southwest Fresno
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Show More
Authorities ID 65-year-old man shot to death in Tulare County
Twin valedictorians set to graduate from Golden Valley High School
Local cancer survivor reminding public of importance of donating blood
Fresno area's holiday weekend sees multiple domestic violence attacks
Corcoran man arrested, accused of child sex abuse
More TOP STORIES News