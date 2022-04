HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford residents have a new location to donate goods and shop for second-hand items.The Goodwill Superstore is now open on 11th Avenue near Lacey Boulevard.The new store offers in-person shopping and drive-thru donations.The Lemoore Goodwill moved into this new location.Company officials said the Hanford store is now the largest Goodwill in the region.