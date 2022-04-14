Community & Events

Old Kings County building to be restored

The nearly 44,000 square foot building once served as the old county hospital until 1973.
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County community celebrated the groundbreaking on the construction of the old Kings Building.

The property along Lacey Boulevard in Hanford is currently vacant.

After that, it housed multiple agencies until 2008, with only the county morgue operating in its basement until 2014.

Since then, the building has sat empty and deteriorated with time.

A developer offered to purchase, remodel and restore the old building, keeping the same structure and style. They will then lease it back to the county.

"The younger generation, they are going to be able to see this building go from being vacant to brand new remodel for county use. The public will come and see old history rebuilt," said Kings County public information officer Kyria Martinez.

Part of the Human Services Agency and the Behavioral Health Department will move into the new place once remodeled.

The county is expected to move into the completed building by August 2023.

