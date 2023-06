15-year-old in critical condition after shooting at party in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a 15-year-old was shot in Hanford.

It happened just before 11 pm Monday at a home on Hoover Way at Brookhollow.

Officers say a party was happening when shots were fired from a group of people.

The 15-year-old was hit by at least one bullet and rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

He was last reported in critical condition.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting.