18-year-old dies after Hanford shooting, police investigating as homicide

Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old William Bernabe on Friday.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police say an 18-year-old man who was shot in the city on Sunday has died.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street at about 10:11 pm.

Both Bernabe and a 17-year-old boy were found in a car in the middle of the roadway.

Bernabe was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Fresno hospital where he died on Thursday, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia with gunshot wounds, and is expected to recover.

Police say the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Hanford Police Department.

