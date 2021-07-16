18-year-old dies after Hanford shooting, police investigating as homicide

Authorities identified the victim as William Bernabe on Friday.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street at about 10:11 pm.
Both Bernabe and a 17-year-old boy were found in a car in the middle of the roadway.
Bernabe was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Fresno hospital where he died on Thursday, police said.
The 17-year-old was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia with gunshot wounds, and is expected to recover.
Police say the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Hanford Police Department.