3 stabbed in Hanford, police investigating

Hanford police are investigating after three people were stabbed on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a neighborhood on Orange Street and Glacier Way, north of Fargo Avenue.

Officers responded to a neighborhood on Orange Street and Glacier Way, north of Fargo Avenue.

Further information on what led up to the stabbing was not immediately available.

Police have closed off the area while detectives investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
