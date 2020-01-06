Hero during Hanukkah celebration attack receives high honor in NY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hero in the December 28 Hanukkah attack was awarded with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal Sunday.State senator David Carlucci along with members of the Jewish community honored Josef Gluck.It is the highest honor a state senator can provide a constituent.Gluck distinguished himself during the machete attack at the Hanukkah celebration last Saturday.He first helped a small child escape from the attacker and then ran back in to help others.Officials say he threw a coffee table at the machete-wielding attacker.As the suspect fled in his car, it was Gluck who wrote down the attackers license plate number which led to his arrest.