Society

Hero during Hanukkah celebration attack receives high honor in NY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hero in the December 28 Hanukkah attack was awarded with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal Sunday.

State senator David Carlucci along with members of the Jewish community honored Josef Gluck.

It is the highest honor a state senator can provide a constituent.

Gluck distinguished himself during the machete attack at the Hanukkah celebration last Saturday.

He first helped a small child escape from the attacker and then ran back in to help others.

Officials say he threw a coffee table at the machete-wielding attacker.

As the suspect fled in his car, it was Gluck who wrote down the attackers license plate number which led to his arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkhanukkahhero
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News