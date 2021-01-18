Business

Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley lady opened a cottage home business all centered around vegan food.

Happy Bunz offers plant-based donuts and food items to those who are vegan, vegetarian, plant-based or just looking for alternative food options.

The owner says the business has picked up amid the pandemic, so the business has outgrown the home kitchen.

The owner says they are looking to expand into a commercial kitchen and offer a delivery service.

"Because we are having a hard time finding funding through like loans and grants, we are kind of seeking the community's help in raising money to try and get some equipment for our shop," says Cynthia Toledo.

They plan to open by March. There are also vegan donuts and even host a vegan brunch every month.
