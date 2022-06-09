helicopter crash

Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau on the Big Island when the helicopter crashed.
By Kevin Shalvey

A tourist helicopter lies in a lava field in Kau, on Hawaii's Big Island, on June 8, 2022. (Hawaii County)

KONA, Hawaii -- A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed on Wednesday evening in a lava field on Hawaii's Big Island.

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau, the island's southernmost district, when the helicopter crashed at about 5:29 p.m., the company said in a statement.

Emergency responders flew two helicopters to the site of the crash to carry those aboard, two of whom were in critical condition, to Kona Community Hospital, according to KITV4, the local ABC News affiliate.

The Bell 407 aircraft was operated by K&S Helicopters, Paradise said.

"The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority," Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters said in a statement posted to Paradise Helicopters' website.



The company said it had completed a manifest verification, which showed six people were onboard at the time of the crash.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Zachary Ferber contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiihelicopterhelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HELICOPTER CRASH
2 hurt in helicopter crash at PG&E training facility in Northern CA
Mechanical equipment error led to deadly Navy helicopter crash
New details released in deadly crop-dusting helicopter crash
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
TOP STORIES
Thieves target tires from specific vehicle models in Madera
The Merced County Fair is back - and bigger than ever!
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Suspect in 2018 Merced homicide arrested in Texas, deputies say
Show More
Police investigating burglary at popular central Fresno sandwich shop
Extreme heat is about to hit the Central Valley: How you can stay safe
How hot summer weather affects your car
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
New York woman finds lost dog in Hilary Swank's lap
More TOP STORIES News