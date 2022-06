Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

NEW: Photos from Hawaii County show tour helicopter crash in lava field near South Point on Big Island - 6 people on board taken to the hospital, including pilot who was initially trapped @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/3V5ymDzxDy — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) June 9, 2022

KONA, Hawaii -- A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed on Wednesday evening in a lava field on Hawaii's Big Island.Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau, the island's southernmost district, when the helicopter crashed at about 5:29 p.m., the company said in a statement.Emergency responders flew two helicopters to the site of the crash to carry those aboard, two of whom were in critical condition, to Kona Community Hospital, according to KITV4 , the local ABC News affiliate.The Bell 407 aircraft was operated by K&S Helicopters, Paradise said."The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority," Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters said in a statement posted to Paradise Helicopters' website.The company said it had completed a manifest verification, which showed six people were onboard at the time of the crash.