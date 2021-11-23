Arts & Entertainment

Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Disney+ series premieres at special screening in New York City

By Ryan McGriff
EMBED <>More Videos

'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- The premiere for Marvel Studios' new series "Hawkeye" was held Monday night in New York City.

The special fan screening took place at AMC Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side.

The series starring, Jeremy Renner and Haillee Steinfeld, is about the former Avenger, Hawkeye, who is trying to get back to his family for Christmas.

"The show is set also in a very appropriate world ... New York at Christmas, going to see a Broadway show," Renner said. "Everything is very relatable so it's almost like an every man in extraordinary circumstances."

RELATED | 'Hawkeye' series on Disney+ kicks off with action, archery, family-friendly holiday cheer
EMBED More News Videos

Jeremy Renner slips back into his role as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye in a new six episode series for Disney+. He's leading lady is Hailee Steinfeld, honored to take on the role of Marvel's Kate Bishop.



Of course, things don't quite go as planned and he has to work with a skilled archer to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Both Renner and Steinfeld joined the directors and fans at the event.

The series will start streaming Wednesday on Disney+.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityupper west sidemanhattanhulumarvel comicsdisneymarveldisney+ streaming serviceabc premieres
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
More TOP STORIES News