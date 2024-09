Haystack catches fire at Fresno County dairy

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A haystack fire created a large ball of flames along Highway 41 in Fresno County early Wednesday morning.

Flames could be seen near the Riverdale area at a dairy off Coleman near Elm avenue.

It was first reported just before 3 am.

By the time firefighters arrived, workers at the farm had the blaze under control.