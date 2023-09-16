2 teens dead, 3 people injured in head-on collision

Two teens are dead and three people are in the hospital following head-on collision Friday night.

It happened at about 10:20 pm on Highway 43, just North of Davis Avenue.

The rural area is Southwest of Kingsburg.

The California Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was heading South when it crossed over the center line to pass traffic but instead crashed with a Range Rover heading North.

The 18-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger in the Camry died at the scene.

A second passenger in the Camry and the two people in the Ranger Rover were taken to the hospital.

Officials say marijuana drug use by the two teens is suspected.

The man driving the Range Rover is 57 years old and was seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation.