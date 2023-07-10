Court order requires warning signs to be posted at cigarette sales displays

More than 200,000 stores across the country, including in the Central Valley, will soon have signs posted about the health risks of smoking.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 200,000 stores across the country, including in the Central Valley, will soon have signs posted about the health risks of smoking.

It follows a federal court order signed in December 2022. The order applies to defendants Altria, Philip Morris USA Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company -- as well as to four cigarette brands owned by ITG Brands LLC.

The new signs will be placed around retail stores' cigarette displays.

The goal of each sign is to address the health risks of smoking and the addictiveness of cigarettes, according to a federal judge.

For example, one sign reads "Cigarette companies intentionally designed cigarettes with enough nicotine to create and sustain addiction."

Fresno County's Tobacco-Free Coalition is pleased the federal government is taking action to educate the public on what they say is the truth about the deadly consequences of cigarette smoking.

"This corrective statement sign will help inform consumers about the dangers of cigarette use, and then also will reduce tobacco-promoting influences in our community," said Leila Gholamrezaei-Eha.

Another sign states: "More people die every year from smoking than from murder, AIDS, suicide, drugs, car crashes and alcohol - combined."

Action News stopped by a few tobacco shops in Fresno, but none had the signs up.

One employee shared, off camera, that a representative from a tobacco company named in the court order said they'll be putting the signs up in the next month or so.

According to the order, signs must go up by September 30. They must be displayed until June 30, 2025.

"It's just important so we can get that information out there," said Gholamrezaei-Eha. "So people can make an informed decision about what they should do for themselves."

The Tobacco-Free Coalition won't be enforcing the signs. The order states an auditor will be making sure tobacco companies and retail shops are complying.

