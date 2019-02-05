HEALTH & FITNESS

'I feel like I failed' Texas father shares tearful story after 4-year-old daughter dies from flu and pneumonia

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas County officials reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

GARLAND, Texas --
A family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter who died from the flu and pneumonia in Garland, Texas.

Ashtani Grinage is the first child flu-related death of the season in Dallas County. She showed symptoms last Tuesday, went to the ER and started taking medicine.

On Thursday, she died.

By the time her father, Martel Grinage, arrived at the hospital, doctors were trying to bring her back to life.

"I said, 'Maybe if she hears my voice...' I know she's getting up. I'm praying, I'm praying, because I believe in God. So I'm just waiting for her to wake up," Grinage said.

Pneumonia was blamed for her death. The infection sometimes develops during or after the flu.

Grinage says doctors didn't check Ashanti for the infection the first time they went to the ER.

He says that in hindsight, he wished he would have asked.

"I'm mad at myself. I'm mad at everyone. I'm mad at the hospital. I'm mad at God. I can't lie to you," Grinage said.

Grinage says he's sharing his daughter's story in hopes that he can help another family.

"See, I feel like I failed because I'm not even 30 yet, and I'm about to bury my little girl," Grinage said. "That was my best friend. She was only four, but that was my best friend."

SEE ALSO: Flu facts: What you should know about the flu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtexas newsfluflu deathchild deathTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Making MRI safe for pacemakers
Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, study finds
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
Study: Obesity-related cancers on the rise in millennials
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Veteran Fresno officer killed after wrong-way crash on Hwy 180
List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains
North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes: Medical examiner
Fyre Festival attendee who won lawsuit talks about experience
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Shocking video shows suspect pushing teenager onto train tracks
DNA helps Orange County identify 10-year-old boy found dead in 1998
Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Show More
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
School official quits after lying about health insurance to get medical care for sick student
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
More News