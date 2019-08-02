Breastfeeding increases in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno mother of two Luz Lopez is passionate about breastfeeding."There's nothing more organic and natural than breastfeeding and the bonding you get that's why it was really important to me to do breastfeeding with him as well as my daughter. I breastfed her until 3 and I'm still going," said Luz Lopez.According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, exclusively breastfeeding during the first six months provides all the nutrition an infant needs."We used to have these long conversations with expecting mothers, now they actually come to us and say I'm planning to breastfeed my baby and I'm going to need all the support, how can you assist me?," said breastfeeding educator Silvia Ewertz.Ewertz says in the Valley, a younger generation is trying to change the stigma and normalize breastfeeding.Years ago, Ewertz had a baby in the NICU and remember the impact it made."I remember thinking this is the only thing that I leaving behind is my breast milk to protect my baby while I am gone. SO I better do it and do it good," Ewertz said.This Saturday, people will come together for breastfeeding awareness, which is held the first week of August.Locally, more and more employers and businesses are supporting breastfeeding.First Five has a lactation room and gives grants to others."We partner with local hospitals and communities to create breastfeeding spaces to have areas where you can breastfeed comfortably in a private setting," said First 5 Fresno County Executive Director Emilia Reyes.All hope to normalize breastfeeding and support moms.Whether its formula or breastmilk, experts agree that providing proper nourishment for your baby is best.The 14th annual Breastfeeding Awareness Walk and celebration is this Saturday at Woodward Park. The event starts at 8:30 AM and the public is welcome to come.