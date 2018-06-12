CrossFit KBC brings fitness classes to Fresno

A new gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4368 N. Brawley Ave., Suite 102, the fresh arrival is called CrossFit KBC.
Early birds can take advantage of CrossFit KBC's morning classes, which begin at 6 a.m., according to its Facebook. The classes start out with a warm-up, before moving onto conditioning, mobility and barbells.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is off to a positive start.
Yoko C., who reviewed the new spot on June 6, said, "I love this place. Coach Teddi is awesome. She's so patient and always willing to go the extra mile for her students. She's all about form and will not compromise it."
Yelper Lady D. added, "Absolutely love this place! Awesome coaches and an amazing group of people to workout with. Everyone pushes you to do your best and encourages you until the end of your workout."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CrossFit KBC is open from 6 a.m.-7 a.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. and 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
