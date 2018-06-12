HEALTH & FITNESS

CrossFit KBC brings fitness classes to Fresno

Photo: Jordan S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4368 N. Brawley Ave., Suite 102, the fresh arrival is called CrossFit KBC.

Early birds can take advantage of CrossFit KBC's morning classes, which begin at 6 a.m., according to its Facebook. The classes start out with a warm-up, before moving onto conditioning, mobility and barbells.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is off to a positive start.

Yoko C., who reviewed the new spot on June 6, said, "I love this place. Coach Teddi is awesome. She's so patient and always willing to go the extra mile for her students. She's all about form and will not compromise it."

Yelper Lady D. added, "Absolutely love this place! Awesome coaches and an amazing group of people to workout with. Everyone pushes you to do your best and encourages you until the end of your workout."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CrossFit KBC is open from 6 a.m.-7 a.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. and 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineFresno
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News