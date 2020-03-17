Coronavirus

Walt Disney World, Disneyland donate surplus food to help local communities

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have begun donating surplus food to help the local communities during their temporary closures.
[Ads /]
On Tuesday, Walt Disney World Resort cast members joined the Distribution Services team that oversees collection and delivery of donations to help the community and share surplus food inventory like fresh salads, greens and expertly cooked hot items with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

"These donations would not be possible without the dedication of cast members behind the scenes who collect, sort and distribute every item to ensure it's delivered with the highest level of freshness, keeping food safety top of mind," said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director, External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. "We feel an immense sense of pride and excitement every time we see the Disney Harvest truck making deliveries in the community, and we're so grateful for the team that makes these donations happen."

At Disneyland Resort, food donations began over the weekend. While closely following safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals were shared with Second Harvest Food Bank to be quickly moved out to pantries and food distribution sites throughout Orange County.

"We are deeply grateful to Disneyland Resort for their generous donation of food," said Harald Herrmann, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. "Donations of food, especially shelf-stable food, will be critical in the days and weeks ahead to serve those in our community impacted by the COVID-19 crisis."
[Ads /]
Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have an ongoing commitment of reducing food waste, and unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community. Each year, the resorts donate over 1.2M meals to their local Second Harvest Food Bank as part of the ongoing food donation programs. The company's commitment to Second Harvest also includes monetary donations and Disney VoluntEARS efforts, where cast members donate their time to collect, sort and distribute food donations.

Both parks remain closed through the end of the month. Disney said its focus in the meantime is the well-being of the company's cast members, guests, families and local communities.

This story originally appeared on the Disney Parks Blog

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharitysocietydisneycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
ABC launching daytime show dedicated to covering coronavirus news
Amazon limits warehouse shipments
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
Show More
Nearly 1,000 without power in the foothills, PG&E says
City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns
Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54
Central CA coronavirus cases
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
More TOP STORIES News