Doc Talk: Ear Infections

In our weekly feature, Doc Talk we're learning more about one of the most common yet challenging childhood illnesses that send kids to the doctor's office a lot.Pediatric emergency doctor, Clint Pollack from Valley Children's Hospital is here to talk about ear infections.- Acute infection of the middle ear with buildup of pus and pressure behind the eardrum.- Most common in younger children, between 6-24 months old.- Most commonly occurs as a complication from a viral Upper Respiratory Infection.- Risk factors include attending day care, lack of breastfeeding, exposure to tobacco smoke, pacifier use, and fall/winter season.- Caused by swelling of the nose, throat, and eustachian tube (drains fluid from the ear to the nose).- Can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or both.- Most common bacteria are Streptococcus pneumoniae, nontypeable H. influenzae, and Moraxella catarrhalis.- Most common viruses are respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, enterovirus, coronaviruses, influenza viruses, adenoviruses, and human metapneumovirus.- Most common symptoms are earache and cold symptoms, but may also include fever, irritability, headache, sleep, poor feeding/sleeping, vomiting, and diarrhea.- Complications may include temporary hearing loss, dizziness and balance problems, ruptured eardrum, and spread to nearby structures (mastoiditis).- Treatment includes pain medicine such as Tylenol or Motrin and may include antibiotics.- Antibiotics should be used for children less than 2 years-old and very ill children with more severe symptoms.- Children over 2 years-old with milder symptoms should wait 2-3 days before starting antibiotics, as many milder ear infections will resolve without antibiotics.- Amoxicillin, Augmentin, or azithromycin are most commonly used for 5-10 days.