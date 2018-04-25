HEALTH WATCH

Exercise Fights Alzheimer's

Working out may also strengthen your defenses against Alzheimer's disease. (KFSN)

DALLAS (KFSN) --
Alzheimer's disease already impacts more than five million Americans. Some of them inherited the disease from a parent or other relative. Now the question is, can it be prevented? And, what is the key?

She wants to keep her heart and fitness in top notch shape, but Carol Hall thinks working out may also strengthen her defenses against Alzheimer's disease. It's already hit her mother and her grandmother, and that family connection puts her at greater risk. She's part of a national study to see if aerobic exercise, blood pressure and cholesterol lowering drugs can prevent, or at least slow down, the disease.

"And I thought, well, if there was something that I knew that I would perhaps come down with the disease, I wanted to know what I could do to stall it," Hall shared.

We already know exercise improves our brain function. And now, researchers in Dallas want to see if carol is right.

Rong Zhang, PhD, Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center said, "That's exactly the trial we are doing here. We fundamentally believe what is good for your heart will be good for your brain."

The professor and his team plan to monitor more than 600 adults in six medical centers in the United States during the next five years. The exercise program already is changing Carol's look on life.

Hall continued, "I do think it has really made me realize that exercise is an important part of my life and should be an important part of everyone's life, obviously, for good health."

So far, so good. Carol says her brain is working great and there's no sign of Alzheimer's.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's yet, but knowing as much as possible about it can help patients and their families prepare for it.

For More Information, Contact:
James Beltran
James.Beltran@UTSouthwestern.edu
(214) 648-7508
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchAlzheimer's Disease
