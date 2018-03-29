U.S. & WORLD

2nd strain of flu virus may come despite season winding down, experts say

A toddler was reported to be the first flu-related death in Orange County, health officials said Thursday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Just when it looked like the flu season would be over, another wave of the virus may be coming.

While the number of cases dropped significantly this week, the problem was that it was only for one of two strains.

Strain A has been dominant, but now there are more cases of the B strain, which can be just as bad or even worse for young children.

Even if you've already been sick with the A strain of the virus, you can still get the B strain.

Health experts recommend people still get a flu shot if they haven't yet.
