FDA expands E-Cigarette investigation

The FDA is expanding its investigation into E-Cigarettes.The agency is now targeting 21 e-cigarette companies to find out if they've been marketing products illegally.The move comes less than two weeks after the FDA conducted a surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker Juul's Corporate Headquarters in San Francisco.Agents seized thousands of documents many relating to sales and marketing.The investigations are part of the FDA's crackdown on teen e-cigarette use.