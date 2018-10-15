CONSUMER WATCH

FDA expands E-Cigarette investigation

The FDA is expanding its investigation into E-Cigarettes.

The agency is now targeting 21 e-cigarette companies to find out if they've been marketing products illegally.

The move comes less than two weeks after the FDA conducted a surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker Juul's Corporate Headquarters in San Francisco.

Agents seized thousands of documents many relating to sales and marketing.

The investigations are part of the FDA's crackdown on teen e-cigarette use.
