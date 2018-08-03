HEALTH & FITNESS

Find your fun at 5 of the best fitness spots in Fresno

Photo: CrossFit Fresno/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best fitness options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for fitness.

1. Coil Yoga



Photo: Katie F./Yelp

Topping the list is Coil Yoga. Located at 292 W. Shaw Ave. in Bullard, the yoga studio is the highest rated fitness spot in Fresno, boasting five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. Reviewers praise its skilled and friendly instructors, as well as the introductory deal on two weeks of unlimited classes.

2. Ride54



Photo: RIDE54/Yelp

Next up is the Woodward Park area's Ride54, situated at 218 E. Riverpark Circle. With five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, the cycling class and personal training gym has proven to be a local favorite.

In addition to its spin classes, Ride54 offers high-intensity interval training Pilates sessions, half strength training and half cycling classes, and TRX suspension and resistance exercise classes.

3. CrossFit Fresno



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

CrossFit Fresno, located at 66 E. Escalon Ave., Suite 107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the interval training gym five stars out of 28 reviews. Among other things, reviewers call out this CrossFit outpost's encouraging and positive atmosphere, as well as the ability to sign up easily online.

4. Fresno Ultimate Martial Arts



Photo: Fresno Ultimate martial Arts/Yelp
Fresno Ultimate Martial Arts, a martial arts studio in the Woodward Park area, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 25 Yelp reviews for its patient, skilled and encouraging instructors for students of all age groups.

The studio offers classes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, mixed martial arts and more. Head over to 7731 N. First St. to see for yourself.

5. CycleBar



Photo: Logan C./Yelp

Last but not least, over in the Woodward Park area is CycleBar, which has earned five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp for the classes' great music and positive, motivating instructors. You can find the spin studio at 8464 N. Friant Road, Suite 108.
