HEALTH & FITNESS

Fresno City College students 'Chalk it Out' to spread awareness about psychological services on campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Through chalk messages, the Fresno City College Psychological Services department is destigmatizing mental illness.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
"Be confident." "You're worth it." "Stay strong." Those were the messages seen around the Fresno City College campus as students Chalked it Out on campus Thursday morning.

"It doesn't end the pain, it passes it on to someone else, everyone is loved by someone," said Moses Delgado, a student at the college.

They brightened other peoples day through inspirational messages.

"It builds their confidence, and it helps them to see that there are other people out there just like you that need the help," said Andria Larios, a student.

Within minutes the fountain free speech area was filled with positive reinforcement.

Through chalk messages, the Psychological services department is destigmatizing mental illness.

They're also spreading the word about their services.
Currently, the State Center Community College district offers free counseling at all its campuses.

"We help them figure out coping skills dealing with some of the stresses that happen," said Psy.D. Guadalupe Vasquez, Psychological Services coordinator. "As a student and in life, there are a lot of stresses."

Students get the opportunity to talk it out with student interns.

Taking away the intimidation and the financial burden of having to seek professional help.

It also gives interns real-world experience while completing their clinical hours.

"I love hearing their stories, but most of all I just love taking that walk with them, and that has helped me to learn more skills as I am learning with them and growing," said Valarie Dominguez, student intern. "It has also given me the opportunity to become a full-fledged doctor one day."

Students can walk in and make an appointment or even call their hotline to get help.

The Psychological services office is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 in the evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfresno city collegemental healthFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Doc Talk: Concussions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News