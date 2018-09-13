"Be confident." "You're worth it." "Stay strong." Those were the messages seen around the Fresno City College campus as students Chalked it Out on campus Thursday morning."It doesn't end the pain, it passes it on to someone else, everyone is loved by someone," said Moses Delgado, a student at the college.They brightened other peoples day through inspirational messages."It builds their confidence, and it helps them to see that there are other people out there just like you that need the help," said Andria Larios, a student.Within minutes the fountain free speech area was filled with positive reinforcement.Through chalk messages, the Psychological services department is destigmatizing mental illness.They're also spreading the word about their services.Currently, the State Center Community College district offers free counseling at all its campuses."We help them figure out coping skills dealing with some of the stresses that happen," said Psy.D. Guadalupe Vasquez, Psychological Services coordinator. "As a student and in life, there are a lot of stresses."Students get the opportunity to talk it out with student interns.Taking away the intimidation and the financial burden of having to seek professional help.It also gives interns real-world experience while completing their clinical hours."I love hearing their stories, but most of all I just love taking that walk with them, and that has helped me to learn more skills as I am learning with them and growing," said Valarie Dominguez, student intern. "It has also given me the opportunity to become a full-fledged doctor one day."Students can walk in and make an appointment or even call their hotline to get help.The Psychological services office is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 in the evening.