Coronavirus

Fresno County courts stay open amid coronavirus outbreak, but some changes seep in

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County courts tried to go about business as usual again Tuesday, but changes started to seep in even before administrators made any decisions.

People lined up outside again for the court hearings scheduled, and then crowded into courtrooms.

But none of the usual probation officers showed up for court. They telephoned in if they were needed.

And one judge started allowing attorneys to appear without their clients coming to court.

Judge David Gottlieb made the decision and also allowed some attorneys to conduct their hearings over the phone.

Court administrators met Monday and in the evening they announced they would be scaling back operations at some point, but they haven't released any details yet. They've called for a meeting with all staff late Tuesday afternoon.

Courts all over the state are scaling back operations top reduce person-to-person contact, including Tulare and Madera counties making announcements Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno countycourtcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
Here's what athletes are doing around the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
Merced chiropractor arrested for sexually assaulting patient
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots after 20 seasons
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
UC Merced student awaiting test results after showing COVID-19 symptoms
Show More
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
Nearly 1,000 without power in the foothills, PG&E says
City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News