Fresno State Mobile Health unit partnership provides vital resources to rural communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State nursing students are partnering with local leaders to provide easily accessible health, legal and education resources to folks in rural communities.
Thursday, the Mobile Health Unit visited the Reedley Community Center. The students set up shop to provide the community with free flu shots, blood pressure screenings, health assessments and more.
"A lot of them don't have access to health care and haven't seen a doctor in years," said Fresno State Nursing Student Jennifer Watt. "This allows them to see where they are health-wise and if they do need to seek medical attention."
Today's stop wasn't just healthcare. The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit collaborated with Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula to provide the community with even more.
"The services cover education, immigration, healthcare," explained Communication Director Felicia Matlosz. "It's sort of a one-stop-shop if you want to call it that for these free services."
Folks had free access to local experts in legal aid and workforce development.
"Anything that helps their daily lives, we're hoping they can find it here and if they don't have the answers they'll know the people they can get answers from," said Matlosz.
The partnership will resume in the spring, but the Mobile Health Unit will set up shop again soon. For their locations and dates click here.
