health

Fresno State Mobile Health unit partnership provides vital resources to rural communities

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State nursing students are partnering with local leaders to provide easily accessible health, legal and education resources to folks in rural communities.

Thursday, the Mobile Health Unit visited the Reedley Community Center. The students set up shop to provide the community with free flu shots, blood pressure screenings, health assessments and more.

"A lot of them don't have access to health care and haven't seen a doctor in years," said Fresno State Nursing Student Jennifer Watt. "This allows them to see where they are health-wise and if they do need to seek medical attention."

Today's stop wasn't just healthcare. The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit collaborated with Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula to provide the community with even more.

"The services cover education, immigration, healthcare," explained Communication Director Felicia Matlosz. "It's sort of a one-stop-shop if you want to call it that for these free services."

Folks had free access to local experts in legal aid and workforce development.

"Anything that helps their daily lives, we're hoping they can find it here and if they don't have the answers they'll know the people they can get answers from," said Matlosz.

The partnership will resume in the spring, but the Mobile Health Unit will set up shop again soon. For their locations and dates click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno statehealthnurseshealth care
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
SPONSORED: Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Advances in Treatment of Blood Cancers
Fresno Unified monitoring air quality, students' outdoor activity
Kaiser working with university to offer accelerated nursing program in Fresno
Skincare made from your own blood?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
1 year after Camp Fire: How faith brought a Kerman family new life
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
Central Unified track coach passes away after run at Woodward Park
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
2 workers injured after fire at cotton facility in Five Points
Show More
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
More TOP STORIES News