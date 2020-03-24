Coronavirus

Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor Brand says

By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has extended its emergency shelter in place order to April 12, officials announced on Thursday.

Less than a week after the City of Fresno issued an emergency "shelter in place" order; officials are continuing to clarify what it means for families and businesses.

For the remainder of the month, the city is asking families to remain in their homes as much as possible and non-essential businesses to close.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand assured residents that services such as the Fresno police and Fresno fire departments will continue to serve as normal.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a statewide "stay at home" order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents can still go to work or run essential errands during the emergency order.
The city said it will release an updated list of essential and non-essential businesses every Tuesday and Friday.

Businesses that WILL remain open:

  • Accounting, bookkeeping, payroll
  • Agriculture
  • Airlines
  • Alarm and security companies
  • Animal boarding
  • Auto repair and service
  • Banks and other financial services
  • Bed and breakfasts
  • Blood donation centers
  • Businesses that supply essential businesses with necessary supplies (e.g., office or restaurant supply stores)
  • Businesses that supply items required to work from home
  • Buses
  • Car washes (exterior only, customer remains in vehicle)
  • Cell Phone Only Stores
  • Cemeteries
  • Childcare facilities*
  • Community garden
  • Construction - all construction in progress may continue
  • Construction - emergency housing and care facilities
  • Convenience stores
  • Distribution and delivery of essential consumer or business goods
  • Domestic violence shelter
  • Drug stores
  • Dry cleaners
  • Electricians
  • Essential government services (each public agency to make its own determination - minimize employees and congregations of people)
  • Exterminators
  • Farmer's markets
  • Farming (all agriculture)
  • Food and goods delivery services
  • Food banks and other organizations that provide assistance to the disadvantaged
  • Food preparation facilities
  • Funeral parlor and interment services
  • Gas stations
  • Government agencies and facilities as necessary to maintain critical infrastructure
  • Grocery stores
  • Hardware stores
  • Healthcare providers - doctors, dentists, mental health professionals, nurses
  • Home-based care for all
  • Home repair and maintenance (landscaping, pool service, repairs)
  • Homeless service providers
  • Hospitals and clinics
  • Hotels and motels
  • HVAC services
  • Laundromats
  • Law firms
  • Mailing and shipping services
  • Malls, if certain businesses within the mall may remain open
  • Manufacturing of essential consumer and business goods
  • Media
  • Pet supply
  • Pharmacies
  • Phone centers
  • Plumbers
  • Produce stands
  • Professional services - legal, accounting, payroll, etc. (as needed to assist with legally mandated activities)
  • Property management
  • Real estate sales**
  • Railroads
  • Recyclers, including electronics recyclers
  • Re-entry/rehabilitation facilities
  • Residential facilities for all
  • Restaurants (take-out, delivery, drive thru only)
  • Rideshare
  • Schools - public and private*** (online, admin, and food only)
  • Storage facilities
  • Taxis
  • Trucking
  • Utility companies - water, power, cable, internet, cell service
  • Veterinarians


    • Businesses that WILL NOT remain open:

  • Amphitheaters
  • Amusement and theme parks
  • Amusement arcades
  • Archery ranges
  • Arenas
  • Art galleries
  • Arts
  • Auto sales
  • Banquet halls
  • Barbers and hair salons
  • Bars
  • Bookstores
  • Botanical gardens
  • Bowling alleys
  • Car washes
  • Casinos and cardrooms
  • Churches (counseling, providing relief, and broadcasting religious services permitted - but no congregations of people)
  • Clothing stores
  • Dance halls
  • Dances
  • Day spas
  • Drive-in theaters
  • Fitness Centers
  • Furniture stores
  • Golf courses and driving ranges
  • Gymnasiums
  • Health clubs
  • Historical sites
  • Ice rinks
  • Industrial and manufacturing not expressly permitted
  • Libraries
  • Liquor stores (grocery and convenience stores permitted)
  • Massage parlors
  • Miniature golf courses
  • Model homes
  • Motorcycle clubs
  • Movie theaters
  • Museums
  • Music events
  • Nightclubs
  • Performing arts centers
  • Pet grooming
  • Pool and billiards lounges
  • Private social clubs
  • Public swimming pools
  • Riding stables
  • Roller skating rinks
  • Second hand/thrift stores
  • Shooting ranges
  • Sports stadiums and facilities - all
  • Swap meet/flea market
  • Tasting rooms
  • Tattoo and body piercing
  • Tennis clubs
  • Trampoline and bounce houses
  • Water parks
  • Zoos
  • All other retail or recreational facilities not listed under "May Remain Open"


    • *Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions: (1) Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer ("stable" means that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day); (2) Children shall not change from one group to another; (3) If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other; (4) Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.

    **Sales Offices and Model Homes can be open by appointment only. An appointment consists of one sales associate and one family (defined as immediate family who currently lives in the same residence and less than 9 individuals) at a time in the sales office or any model home. Have enough hand sanitizers for the employees and the customers. Disinfect the sales offices and model homes prior to opening each day.

    ***Schools for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions (including but not limited to administration and provision of community meal programs), observing social distancing and hand cleaning.

